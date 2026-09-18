Koretsky: Govt approves new rules for railway and station operations during air raid alerts

The government has approved new rules for the operation of railways and stations during air raid alerts, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced.

"At a yellow threat level, trains run according to schedule, and passenger boarding and disembarking continue. At a red level, passenger boarding is suspended, and people must move to shelters," Koretsky said.

The Prime Minister noted that, depending on the situation on the ground, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) will be able to promptly restrict traffic and disperse rolling stock and passengers to avoid overcrowding.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted that the government has tasked Ukrzaliznytsia, in cooperation with regional military administrations and local communities, with urgently expanding access to shelters at railway stations and stops.

Koretsky added that the Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the State Emergency Service, must implement a system for the automatic receipt of threat level information.

"All decisions must be made instantly," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the National Police will further strengthen security at railway stations and ensure the evacuation of people in the event of a threat.

The Prime Minister also urged regions to align urban transport schedules with train timetables—especially at night—so that people can conveniently get home.

In addition, local communities face a priority task: to accelerate the installation of mobile shelters as much as possible.

"This is crucial so that people can quickly take cover in case of danger. Undoubtedly, the safety of passengers and railway workers is the top priority," Koretsky concluded.