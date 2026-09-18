Koretsky orders plan to improve identification process for repatriated military and civilian bodies

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has stated that the state must accelerate the process of identifying the bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians, eliminate unnecessary delays, and strengthen cooperation and information exchange between agencies.

"We examined the entire process in detail during a meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defence—from forensic medical examination to the actions taken afterward. Coordination between agencies needs to be strengthened at every stage to ensure all procedures are completed more swiftly. I have instructed that a clear plan for improvements be prepared within a week," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the government is simultaneously continuing to strengthen forensic medical examination capabilities.

Specifically, 21 regional forensic medical examination bureaus under the Ministry of Health are currently conducting examinations, and the draft budget for 2027 allocates over UAH 600 million, including funds to equip these bureaus with necessary machinery.

"We must ensure that families receive accurate information as quickly as possible and are able to bid a dignified farewell to their loved ones," the Prime Minister wrote.