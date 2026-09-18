Macron convenes political leaders on Sept 18 regarding impact of wars in Ukraine, other countries on France's security

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited leaders of parliamentary parties and their presidential candidates to discuss the rapidly deteriorating international situation and its consequences for the country regarding security and energy, the Le Figaro ezine reported on Thursday, citing the Élysée Palace.

"In light of the rapid deterioration of the international situation in recent days, the President of the Republic has convened (...) the leaders of parties represented in parliament for a meeting dedicated to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and their consequences for France in the areas of security and energy. Military leadership and intelligence services will share information available to the President," Macron's office stated.

The Élysée Palace specified that French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, along with representatives from the military and intelligence services, will attend the meeting with the head of state at 10:30 a.m on Friday, September 18.