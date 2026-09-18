Ukrainian air defense shoot down 69 of 93 enemy UAVs; hits recorded at 13 locations

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 69 out of 93 enemy drones overnight into Friday, though enemy aerial weapons struck 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense systems shot down or suppressed 69 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerbera types, other drone types, and three Banderol/Dan-T units," the message reads.

In total, overnight into September 18 (starting at 18:00 on September 17), the enemy launched an attack using 93 strike UAVs—including Shahed types (46 of which were jet-powered), Gerberas, Parodiya decoy drones, and Banderol/Dan-T units—from the following directions: Orel and Millerovo (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardeyske (temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and the Sea of ​​Azov.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Meanwhile, attacks from enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed objects fell at three locations. Additionally, some enemy munitions failed to reach their targets; information regarding them is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, and enemy UAVs remain in the airspace, the command added.