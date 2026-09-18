Trump: US military base could be established in Poland soon

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has made significant progress regarding the establishment of a US military base in Poland, with the location to be announced soon.

“GREAT NEWS! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland,” Trump said on Truth Social.

According to him, if this decision is adopted, its location will be announced in the near future.

“This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump noted.