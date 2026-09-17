Enemy strikes industrial park in Zhytomyr region: One killed, two injured

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on an industrial park in Korosten district of Zhytomyr region, according to Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"A civilian enterprise in Zhytomyr region has once again come under enemy fire. The Russians struck an industrial park in Korosten district. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the attack," Bunechko said on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, rescue workers and emergency medical crews are on the scene. The number of casualties is being verified.