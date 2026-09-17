Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss issue of funding for Ukraine's defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which they discussed, in particular, the issue of funding for Ukraine's defense in detail.

"We discussed in great detail [the issue] the problem of funding Ukraine's defense. We are working on a solution to this problem and have agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly," he said on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy called the conversation very productive.

"I thanked Ursula for her attention to Ukraine and security issues in her annual address to the European Parliament. The initiative to use remaining funds from the SAFE program to support new defense projects by Ukraine and the European Union is very timely and truly necessary. It is important to implement this," the president's post reads.

He added that Ukraine is ready to cooperate on other security proposals that could strengthen all of Europe "and each of our countries."