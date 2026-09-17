Poland deploys its military aircraft in response to Russian strikes on targets in central Ukraine

Poland has deployed military aircraft in its airspace in response to Russian strikes on targets in central Ukraine.

"In connection with subsequent strikes carried out by the Russian Federation using airborne assault means on targets in the central part of Ukraine, military aviation is operating preventively in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on the X platform.

According to the statement, the necessary forces and assets at the disposal of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces were deployed through the Air Operations Center – Air Component Command.

Poland's ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on alert.

The Operational Command said these measures are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security and protection of Polish airspace, particularly in the eastern part of the country.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and means remain ready for immediate response," the statement reads.