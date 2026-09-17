Major General Nikoliuk announces end of tenure as commander of Skhid Operational Command

Major General Viktor Nikoliuk announced the end of his tenure as commander of the Skhid (East) Operational Command, noting that he had handed over to his successor a combat-ready force capable of conducting active defensive operations.

"I can say with confidence that my successor has been handed a fully combat-ready force capable of steadfastly conducting active defensive operations," Nikoliuk said on Facebook on Thursday.

He noted that in April, when he took command of the sector, the situation was difficult: the enemy was already conducting active offensive operations, infiltrating the space between the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to him, efforts were organized across multiple fronts, with particular attention paid to reinforcing engineering barriers and holding the lines currently occupied.

Nikoliuk said that thanks to coordinated efforts with corps commanders and brigade commanders operating in the theater of operations, they managed to repel the advance of Russian occupation forces in Oleksandrivka sector. Ukrainian servicemen, he noted, repelled the enemy's active operations both with the use of military equipment and on foot.

"Through our joint efforts, we prevented the enemy from capturing Kostiantynivka, where enemy forces were blocked," Nikoliuk said.

He also said in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, they succeeded in establishing a robust echeloned defense, reinforcing the units holding positions on the front line, and creating conditions for the further destruction of infiltrating enemy forces.

Nikoliuk thanked the corps and brigade commanders, as well as the personnel of the units with whom he worked during this period, for their dedication, courage, and fighting spirit.

"I hope we will not slow down and will continue our struggle for liberation. I bow my head in memory of those who are now forever in the ranks…," he said.

As previously reported, Nikoliuk was appointed commander of the Skhid Operational Command in April 2026.

In 2021, Nikoliuk was appointed commander of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command and holds the title of Hero of Ukraine, which was conferred upon him on March 10, 2022.

He was also responsible for the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces. In 2024, he served as commander of the 10th Corps.

Major General Nikoluk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine served as head of the Prince Yaroslav the Wise 169th Desna Training Center from March 2017 until April 2026. Prior to that, he was the commander of the Koshovy Otaman Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.