NBU unveils Chervona Ruta – Voice of Generations silver coin

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has unveiled a commemorative silver coin titled "Chervona Ruta – Voice of Generations," dedicated to the song by Volodymyr Ivasiuk, the regulator announced on its Telegram channel.

The coin has a face value of 10 hryvnias, is minted from 925 fine silver, and weighs 31.1 grams.

The obverse features a stylized portrait of Ivasiuk at a grand piano, accompanied by a musical staff and a pen, the artist's monogram, and the Carpathian Mountains alongside a river shaped like a violin. To the right, there is a stylized flower and the silhouette of a young woman.

On the reverse, the river transforms into a musical staff bearing a fragment of the Chervona Ruta melody; according to the designers' concept, this melody shatters the "stones of the regime," liberating the flower as a symbol of the national spirit, cultural identity, love, and light.



The mintage of the commemorative coin is set at up to 10,000 units.

The coin's artist is Oleksandra Kuchynska, and the sculptors are Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Anatoliy Demyanenko.

It will be available for purchase via the NBU’s online numismatic store and through distributor banks. The regulator will announce the start of sales separately.