Fedorov's team says drone purchases did not cause funding shortfall for military payments

The team of former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the use of funds to purchase drones in early 2026 did not result in a funding shortfall for payments to military personnel, since, following the receipt of the first tranche of a European loan, those funds were reimbursed and returned to the budget in July.

Earlier, media outlets reported a statement by People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk claiming that under Fedorov's leadership, the Ministry of Defense had used part of the funds allocated for the fourth quarter ahead of schedule, which could lead to a funding shortfall for payments to military personnel by the end of the year. According to Tsymbaliuk, the relevant contracts have already been signed, so the Cabinet of Ministers must urgently initiate amendments to the state budget to ensure payments through the end of the year.

Fedorov's team called this claim fake news and noted that in July, after the first tranche of the European loan was received, the funds used to purchase drones were reimbursed.

"The widespread claim that Mykhailo Fedorov's decision caused a "budget shortfall" for payments to military personnel is fake news," Fedorov's press office said.

They noted that when Fedorov's team took over the Ministry of Defense in January 2026, there were virtually no funds available for new procurements, and the ministry had a minimal number of carryover contracts and a shortage of drones.

According to their data, funds from a European loan for weapons procurement were expected in March-April 2026; however, due to a blockage by Viktor Orbán, the financing was postponed indefinitely. Therefore, according to Fedorov's team, a decision was made to temporarily shift funding from the end of the year to the beginning, with subsequent compensation to be covered by the first tranche of the European loan.

According to Fedorov's team, this decision was coordinated with the country's military leadership and discussed with the Verkhovna Rada's Defense Committee. It was also agreed upon in advance with European partners that the funds used would be reimbursed once the loan was received.

"This happened in July – the funds were returned to the budget," the team said.

"These procurements, made at the beginning of the year, supported the front lines and helped launch a "logistical lockdown"-the systematic destruction of enemy transport and warehouses and the disruption of its supply lines. Medium-range strike drones – "middlestrikes" – fiber-optic drones, "suicide drone" interceptors, affordable reconnaissance drones, and ground-based robotic systems were procured. "The procurement needs were determined based on data and direct interaction with combat units," the statement reads.

Fedorov's team called Tsymbaliuk's statement "part of a systematic campaign to spread disinformation about Mykhailo Fedorov."