Three killed, five injured in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region – Regional Military Administration

Russian occupation forces launched over 40 attacks on five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Three people were killed. Five were injured," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Mozolivka communities came under fire. A private house, trucks, and infrastructure were damaged.

"Four people were injured. Men aged 58, 28, and 41 were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 45-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment," Hanzha said.

In Kamyaanske district, Bozhedarivka, Verkhivtseve, and Piatykhatky communities were affected. Fires broke out. Three people were killed. A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In Kryvyi Rih area, the enemy struck Sofiyivka community. Infrastructure was damaged.

In Pavlohrad district, Russians struck Mykolayivka community. A fire broke out.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy launched strikes against Pokrovske and Mykolayivka communities.