Enemy shells ambulance in Zaporizhia: paramedic and driver wounded

Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhia, damaging an ambulance.
"Two medical workers—a paramedic and a driver—were injured," wrote Mykhailo Semykin, Acting Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.
Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhia, damaging an ambulance.
"Two medical workers—a paramedic and a driver—were injured," wrote Mykhailo Semykin, Acting Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.
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