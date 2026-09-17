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Enemy shells ambulance in Zaporizhia: paramedic and driver wounded

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Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhia, damaging an ambulance.

"Two medical workers—a paramedic and a driver—were injured," wrote Mykhailo Semykin, Acting Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

#shelling #medics #zaporizhia
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