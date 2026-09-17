FPV drone strikes passenger bus in Zaporizhia: five injured – Regional Military Administration

Russian forces attacked a passenger bus in Kosmychny district of Zaporizhia using an FPV drone, injuring five people; all have been hospitalized, reported Mykhailo Semykin, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, there were passengers inside the bus, and the drone struck right next to a public transport stop: "The enemy attacked a passenger bus in Kosmychny district with an FPV drone. There were people inside. The drone struck right next to a public transport stop."

Initial reports indicated three people were wounded. Semykin later reported that the number of injured had risen to five. One of them is in serious condition.

"The number of people injured in the Russian drone attack has risen to five. All have been hospitalized. One of the victims is in serious condition," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.