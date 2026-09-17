URCS responds to aftermath of overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv, Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked through the night to address the aftermath of overnight Russian combined airstrikes in Kyiv and Odesa.

"Today, a team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response unit worked alongside other emergency services at the scene to address the aftermath of yet another attack in Kyiv," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers travelled to one of the capital's districts, surveyed the area and the apartments in a damaged building to identify victims. They provided first aid and psychological support to those in need. In total, nine people received assistance from the URCS.

In Odesa, members of the URCS emergency response unit inspected a residential building struck by a Russian UAV and, together with rescue workers, forced open the door to a damaged apartment. They provided pre-medical care to the wounded and psychological support to the victims and their loved ones.

As previously reported, 20 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv, five of whom are currently hospitalized. Damage from the attack was recorded at more than 10 locations.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in Odesa, a Russian UAV struck a 19-story residential building, damaging apartments on the 14th through 16th floors. Seven people were injured, including two children. The attack also destroyed a private residential building and damaged warehouse buildings, a kindergarten, cars, and garages.