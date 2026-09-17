Zelenskyy reports shootdown of jet-powered drone by Ukrainian interceptor

During tests of a Ukrainian interceptor designed to counter jet-powered Shahed drones, one of these Russian UAVs was shot down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a briefing by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty.

“It’s important that there is another positive result from the tests of interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds: a downing. Thank you to all the developers and our warriors. We will scale it up,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President also announced that Ukraine is preparing new active, long-range operations.

In addition, the head of state noted the necessary momentum in Donetsk region and reported on preparations to reinforce Kupyansk sector.

According to him, the Defense Forces are destroying the occupiers' positions in Oleksandrivka direction.

“Our special gratitude goes to the 82nd and 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigades. We are proud of you, warriors,” Zelenskyy added,