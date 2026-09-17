Tusk, Fico to visit Ukraine on Friday

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico will visit Ukraine on Friday, September 18.

Tusk made this announcement during a press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Warsaw.

"Tomorrow I will also meet with Prime Minister Fico in Ukraine, where the summit will take place," the prime minister said on Thursday.

According to the Polish prime minister, the meeting with Fico comes amid his optimistic assessment of the Visegrád Group countries' position on sanctions following a meeting with their prime ministers in Bratislava a few days ago.