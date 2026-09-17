Kim: 70% of veterans dissatisfied with Ministry of Veterans Affairs' performance

Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kym states that currently 70% of veterans are dissatisfied with the agency's work and that the ministry's functions will be reoriented from providing information to delivering services.

"Regarding changes: in my view, the ministry has primarily performed an informational function—informing a veteran about what steps to take to obtain a particular benefit... We want to establish a service-oriented function," Kim said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that veterans should feel comfortable living in the country.

"We need to cover all the basics; it is difficult to speak of comfort and veteran satisfaction right now, given that 70% of them are dissatisfied with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs' work. My goal is for people to say that everything has changed. Once the fundamental, simplest things change—receiving payments, obtaining combatant status, medical treatment, and rehabilitation—then we can talk about amenities that improve quality of life," Kim stated.

As previously reported, in August, Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim outlined the ministry's priorities under his leadership: the creation of a State Support Service, the digitalization of services, and the economic independence of veterans.

The draft state budget for 2027 provides for a UAH 3.2 billion (17.8%) increase in funding for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs compared to 2026. Specifically, UAH 20.8 billion is allocated to fund the ministry's programs.