Explosion occurred near TCR in Lviv region; soldier injured

An explosion occurred near the building of Stryi district Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Mykolaiv, Lviv region, according to the press service of Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

"Today, at approximately 16:30, an unknown device exploded near the entrance to Stryi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the city of Mykolaiv, Lviv region. According to preliminary information, the device was planted by unidentified individuals from the street," the statement reads on Facebook on Thursday.

It is noted that a servicemember from the Second Division of Stryi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support was injured as a result of the explosion.

"He was hospitalized at Mykolaiv Central District Hospital; his condition is moderate," Lviv Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center said.

Law enforcement officers and an investigative team are working at the scene. Initial investigative measures are underway, and all circumstances of the incident are being determined.

Citizens are urged to remain calm and rely only on information from official sources.