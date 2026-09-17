Sybiha discusses further defense support, Ukraine's EU integration with Slovenian foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during talks in Kyiv with Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer, discussed further defense support for Ukraine, opportunities for joint production, and Slovenia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"I briefed my colleague on the situation on the battlefield, the consequences of Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine, and the latest dynamics of peace efforts. We discussed the steps needed to strengthen Ukraine and advance a comprehensive and lasting peace," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He said defense cooperation was a key topic of the talks. Sybiha thanked Slovenia for its military assistance, including its contribution through PURL and the Czech ammunition initiative.

The two sides also discussed further support for Ukraine, opportunities for mutually beneficial defense cooperation, including joint production, Ukraine's accession to the EU and Slovenia's support in advancing this process, as well as regional cooperation and preparations for the next Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which Slovenia will host in 2027.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Slovenia for joining the Shelter Coalition, for supporting reconstruction projects in the Khmelnytsky and Zhytomyr regions and in Kharkiv, and for its readiness to take on new projects.

"We also appreciate Slovenia's support for humanitarian demining, energy resilience, and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children," the foreign minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kajzer took part in the opening of the new academic year at the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine. According to Sybiha, after a years-long break the academy has resumed operating as an institution of higher education and has enrolled its first intake into an updated master's program.

"Even during the war, Ukraine is not putting its development on pause. We are strengthening institutions and training the people who will shape Ukrainian diplomacy for decades to come. I'm glad our Slovenian friend was with us on this day," Sybiha said.