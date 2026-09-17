Russia likely struck gas station just 4 km from Poland – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said Russia likely struck a gas station near the Ukrainian-Polish border, causing a powerful explosion.

Tusk made the statement on September 17, 2026, at a press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

"I've received another report: a Russian attack on western Ukraine has ended. Very close to the Polish border, near Dorohusk, a gas station was again likely attacked. There was a very powerful explosion. Our aircraft took to the air. This September 17 is an exceptional day, including from today's security perspective," the PAP news agency quoted Tusk as saying.

According to the Polish prime minister, the incident occurred very close to the border, near the Ukrainian Yahodyn checkpoint (known as Dorohusk on the Polish side).

As previously reported, due to the threat of an air attack, the Polish military command scrambled aircraft, and residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships received warnings from the Government Security Center.