Russian drone attack damages building housing Kyivstar equipment in Kyiv region, no casualties

A building housing equipment belonging to Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, was damaged in a Russian attack in Kyiv region on Thursday.

The mobile operator said on Facebook that none of its employees were harmed and that services for Kyivstar subscribers continue to be provided without disruption.

The company separately noted that specialists are working to assess the consequences of the attack.

As previously reported, on September 11 Kyivstar confirmed that an office of the company's engineering team in Kyiv had been damaged in an enemy attack, with no casualties.

At that time, the damage to the building did not affect the network's functioning.