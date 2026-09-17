The bodies of 252 deceased individuals, including service members, have been returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has reported.

According to the Russian side's claims, the bodies belong to citizens of Ukraine, including military personnel. Law enforcement investigators, alongside Ministry of Internal Affairs expert institutions, will conduct all necessary examinations and identification procedures for the repatriated bodies.

The headquarters noted that the successful return was the result of joint efforts by the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures.

Special gratitude was expressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport the repatriated remains to designated state specialized institutions and organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination units within the Ministry of Health system.