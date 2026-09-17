Poland scrambles military aircraft due to Russian attack on western Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that due to Russian strikes on the western regions of Ukraine, military aviation operations have commenced in Polish airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on alert.

"Due to the strikes carried out by Russia using jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles against the western territory of Ukraine, military aviation operations have begun in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated in a post on the social network X on Thursday.

The command noted that the necessary forces and assets available to the air forces have been activated, while ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems have also been placed on a state of readiness.

It was emphasized that these actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and protecting it. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that it is monitoring the current situation and that subordinate forces and assets remain ready for immediate response.

On the night of Thursday, September 17, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Onyx missiles, ballistic missiles, Kalibrs, 157 drones, and a dozen "Banderoly" drones, targeting the Kyiv region, Zaporizhia, and the Odesa region.

Recent massive Russian attacks on the western regions of Ukraine took place during the day on September 12 and on the night of September 13, 2026, lasting for over 24 hours. The enemy deployed hundreds of drones, including Shahed-type strike drones and jet-powered UAVs, targeting Volyn, Lviv (including Stry), Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions.