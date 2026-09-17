Number of services temporarily unavailable in Diia app, portal due to technical maintenance

Due to technical maintenance in the Diia application and state services portal, services in the eRecovery section, the submission of applications for housing vouchers and eOselya services, as well as the international Register of Damage category, are temporarily unavailable.

According to a Thursday message from Diia press service on its Telegram channel, specialists are working to restore the operation of all services as soon as possible.

Diia press service thanked users for their patience and asked them to monitor subsequent announcements.