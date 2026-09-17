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Night attack on Odesa injures 6, including 2 children

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Night attack on Odesa injures 6, including 2 children
Photo: State Emergency Service

Odesa continues to clear the aftermath of a nighttime Russian attack that injured six people, including two children—a 4-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, Odesa City Military Administration has reported.

"In Prymorsky district, two residential complexes suffered damage. Municipal workers are continuing to seal window openings in apartments where owners have provided access. In Peresypsky district, a private house was destroyed as a result of the attack, and 12 other objects were damaged," the Telegram post states.

Operational headquarters are operating at the sites to assist residents and explain the procedure for receiving compensation. Over 30 affected residents have already applied to the headquarters in Prymorsky district.

As reported, the enemy attack on Odesa resulted in a direct hit on a 19-year-old residential building, with destruction and damage to apartments recorded on the 14th through 16th floors. Fires in buildings within another district were also reported previously.

#shellings #odesa #casualties
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