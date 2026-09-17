Zelenskyy: North Korean missiles seen in Ukraine, no Chinese ones, but Beijing exerts no pressure on Russia to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that China could exert pressure on the Russian leadership to end the war, but refrains from doing so for its own reasons, he stated in an interview with Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

"I have seen a real North Korean-made missile in Ukraine. I have not seen Chinese missiles. But I know that their technologies find their way to Russia. The equipment they use comes from China, presumably along with specialists and technologies. I do not see China pressing Russia to end the war. I have never seen this. Perhaps they do it during some of their bilateral meetings, I do not know," Zelensky said.

He noted that China wields enormous influence over Russia, especially now amid extensive sanctions, the shadow fleet, and severed energy and banking systems. He expressed confidence that Beijing could find a way to push Vladimir Putin toward negotiations, adding that its failure to act amounts to support.

Zelensky called it regrettable that China is political on the side of Russia, clarifying that it is not about weapons, but political will. He stated that the war could be stopped instantly by strong leaders, including China, and expressed disappointment that Beijing is not on Ukraine's side, describing its stance as leaning closer to Russia through openness and readiness to help.

Regarding North Korea, the president reported that Pyongyang has deployed between 30,000 and 50,000 soldiers to Russia, while Moscow has provided them with real combat experience and training. He added that North Korean troops are learning, working with drones, and training, which poses a major security concern, particularly for the Pacific region.

Addressing bilateral ties, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is eager to build military-technology cooperation with Japan, noting that there are no neutral countries when it comes to defense. He suggested potential cooperation in marine monitoring, reconnaissance, demining, air defense, cybersecurity, and food security, and mentioned that Ukraine had sought to establish a Drone Deal with Japan.