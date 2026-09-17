Poroshenko's lawyers demand cancellation of suspicion in coal case over procedural violations

The defense attorneys of fifth President of Ukraine, European Solidarity party leader, and People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko have stated that the notice of suspicion issued against him in 2021 within the framework of the so-called "coal case" must be canceled due to violations of procedural requirements during its execution, the political force's website has reported.

According to lawyer Ihor Holovan, the situation is analogous to the case involving the notice of suspicion issued to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, which the Office of the Prosecutor General recognized as flawed due to non-compliance with Criminal Procedure Code requirements regarding service and notification of suspicion.

Holovan maintained that in Poroshenko's case, the suspicion had also not been properly served or communicated, and the document was signed by then-Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko.

Lawyer Ilya Novikov recalled that, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, a notice of suspicion issued to a people's deputy must be signed by the Prosecutor General. He stated that the Prosecutor General at the time, Iryna Venediktova, signed neither the suspicion nor the motion for Poroshenko's arrest.

The defense believes that since the suspicion against Kryvonos was recognized as invalid due to procedural violations, an identical approach must be applied to Poroshenko's suspicion in the coal case. A corresponding motion has been submitted to a panel of judges at Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.