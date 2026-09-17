Russian drone attack kills captain on Tanzanian-flagged ship bound for Ukraine

The captain was killed and three other crew members were injured in a Russian UAV attack on a Tanzanian-flagged vessel that was heading to one of Ukraine's ports today, September 17, the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine said.

"We express our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the ministry, information on the condition of the vessel is being clarified.

The ministry said that it expects an appropriate response from the international community and further coordinated action to strengthen the protection of civilian shipping and the security of international logistics routes.

"Russia is systematically attacking Ukrainian ports, port infrastructure and civilian merchant vessels, creating a threat to people and international shipping in the Black Sea," the ministry added.

As previously reported by Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, 1,200 port infrastructure facilities and 274 civilian vessels have been damaged or partially destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion.