Zelenskyy assigns acting Prosecutor General duties to Kovalsky – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to Anton Kovalsky, who previously headed Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The corresponding decree, No. 946/2026, was published on the president's website on Thursday.

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication on the official presidential website.

Anton Kovalsky is 42 years old and a native of Vinnytsia. In 2011, he graduated from the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine with a degree in Jurisprudence and began his career in the prosecution bodies. In November 2021, Kovalsky headed Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office. From July 1, 2025, he managed Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As reported, on September 15, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. Prior to that, his dismissal was supported by the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO head. NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko's actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies. Kravchenko left the country on the night of September 14.