Two killed, 6 injured in Donetsk region in past day

Russian occupiers shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times over the past day, resulting in two deaths and six injuries, Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin has reported.

"Kramatorsk district. one person died in Maiaky within Sviatohirsk community. In Karpivka within Mykolaivka community, eight private houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, and three private houses, a post office, a restaurant, seven cars, and a gas station were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to Regional Military Administration, a car was damaged in Kramatorsk; one person was killed and one injured in Malotaranivka; and two people were injured in Bilenke.

In Shostakivka within Novodonetske community, a production facility and three warehouses were damaged, while another two warehouses were damaged in Samiilivka. In Petrivka Persha within the Oleksandrivka community, a private house, three outbuildings, and a car were damaged, and a private house was damaged in Ocheretyne.

"In total, over the day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times. From the frontline, 718 people were evacuated, including 74 children," Regional Military Administration head reported.