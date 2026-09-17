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Occupiers strike railway station in Berestyn, Kharkiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

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Occupiers strike railway station in Berestyn, Kharkiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia
Photo: UZ

The railway station building in Berestyn, Kharkiv region, suffered significant damage as a result of a hostile drone attack, though no people were injured, Ukrzaliznytsia's press service has reported.

"From the painful news: before dawn, an enemy UAV caused serious damage to the Berestyn station building," Ukrzaliznytsia stated in a Telegram post on Thursday.

The company reported that passengers and station employees were unharmed because they were sheltering in a safe place, and infrastructure inspections are currently underway. Trains to Berestyn have not been canceled.

"In Kyiv, the infrastructure of Mykilska Slobidka ring train station was damaged. Since morning, Kyiv City Express has been operating on a limited loop, bypassing Darnytsia – Pochayna section. Restoring it will take a day," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

#station #berestyn #ukrzaliznytsia #russian_attack
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