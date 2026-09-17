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Poroshenko hopes Trump swiftly signs Russia sanctions bill

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Poroshenko hopes Trump swiftly signs Russia sanctions bill
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/08/31

People's Deputy of Ukraine and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has welcomed the U.S. Congress's approval of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia and expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will sign it as soon as possible.

"This will be a strong signal of unity and solidarity with Ukraine, an important factor in deterrence and increasing pressure on the Russian aggressor. This is precisely how the principle of 'peace through strength' works: the aggressor must know that the price of war for them will always be significantly higher than the price of peace," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the 2026 bill "On Imposing Sanctions against Russia and Iran," which provides for the introduction of sanctions and potential tariffs against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine. The document is now to be submitted to Trump for signature.

#graham #poroshenko #congress #trump #sanctions_russia
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