Zelenskyy on Graham sanctions bill passage in US: it, along with other steps, can stop this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked American lawmakers for passing the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia, noting that, combined with other steps, it could compel Russia to end the war.

"Specifically, Lindsey Graham's bill and other strong sanctions steps by partners against the source of this war, against Russia, constitute an extremely powerful tool that can stop this terrorist war and bring Russia to the necessity of establishing peace. Sanctions must be strong so that all work for the sake of peace—and in particular our joint diplomatic efforts with America, Europe, and other friends—can succeed. I thank the members of the House of Representatives, senators, and leaders of the U.S. Congress for supporting this bill. Russia needs to end this war of its own," Zelensky wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

He called it symbolic that the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of the sanctions bill coincided with the night of another Russian attack against Ukraine. "Once again, civilian infrastructure was under fire, with damage reported in eight regions. The Russians shelled energy facilities in the Sumy and Odesa regions. In Kyiv and Odesa, there were direct hits on ordinary residential buildings. More than ten people were injured, including children. Some have been hospitalized. Fires broke out in many communities," Zelensky stated.

As reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the late Senator Lindsey Graham's 2026 bill "On Imposing Sanctions against Russia and Iran," which provides for the introduction of sanctions and potential tariffs against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine. The document is now to be submitted to President Donald Trump for signature.