Enemy launches 25 strikes on Chernihiv region in past day, 14 with FPV drones in border areas

Russian occupiers launched 25 strikes on settlements in Chernihiv region over the past 24 hours, including 14 FPV drone strikes in border areas, Regional Military Administration Head Vyacheslav Chaus reported.

"During the day, the enemy launched 25 strikes on Chernihiv region. Fourteen of them were FPV drones in the border areas," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

Chaus also reported a Geran drone attack by the occupiers on a farm in a village within Snovsk community late Wednesday evening. The fire at the farm was extinguished.