US House approves bill imposing sanctions against Russia, Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved Senator Lindsey Graham's 2026 bill on imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran, which provides for the introduction of sanctions and potential tariffs against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine, Clash Report has reported, noting that the document is now to be submitted to President Donald Trump for signature.

As reported, on Tuesday, September 15, the House voted for the bill on sanctions against Russia, which was passed by an overwhelming majority in the U.S. Senate on August 7, with the vote split 214 to 211. Authored by the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, the bill will grant President Donald Trump the authority to impose 100% tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on five countries that help Russia evade energy sanctions, with China, India, and Turkey being the largest buyers of Russian petroleum products.

In addition, the bill provides for sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers, Russian financial institutions, including the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and major state energy projects, including Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG-1, Arctic LNG-2, and Arctic LNG-3.

The document also includes an expansion of sanctions against Iran, as insisted upon by Trump.