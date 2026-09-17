Russian strike destroys Olena Zelenska Foundation warehouse

Olena Zelenska Foundation's warehouse in Kyiv was completely destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on Wednesday morning, September 16, the organization's press service reported.

"It burned down completely. Most importantly, no one was injured. We thank the units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who worked at the scene for their promptness and professionalism," the Foundation said in a statement on Facebook.

It is noted that the warehouse stored humanitarian aid that the Foundation purchased and received from partners for subsequent transfer to children, families, and institutions in various regions of Ukraine according to their needs.

"Among the destroyed items were generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers, medical equipment, and much more. All this assistance had a specific purpose: to support children's education, the work of educational institutions and hospitals, and to help families in various regions of Ukraine. We understand that due to the destruction of the warehouse, some of the aid may be delivered later than planned. We apologize to those who are waiting for it," the Foundation reported.

The organization's team is already restructuring logistics and working to ensure that those for whom the aid was intended receive what they need as quickly as possible.