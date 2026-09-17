Injured in nighttime attack on Odesa region rises to 7, 10 apartments in multi-story building destroyed – Kiper

The number of injured as a result of a massive nighttime attack by Russian occupation forces on the Odesa region has increased to seven people, including two children, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"Almost the entire night, Odesa region was under a massive combined enemy attack: seven people were injured, including two children aged 4 and 13. One of the Russian drones hit a multi-story residential building in Odesa. Ten apartments on the 14th-16th floors were destroyed, and 11 cars were damaged. As of this minute, three injured people are known, including a 4-year-old child," Kiper wrote.

According to him, as a result of other strikes, at least five private homes, a kindergarten, a dormitory, a restaurant's summer terrace, warehouse and garage facilities, as well as passenger cars were damaged. Another four people, including an elderly woman and a 13-year-old child, were injured at these sites.

Emergency rescue operations are underway at the impact sites, and operational headquarters have been deployed.

Earlier, as of 07:00, the City Military Administration reported six injured individuals (including two children) due to strikes on a 19-story building and the city's private sector.