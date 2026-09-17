Air defense downs and suppresses 131 Russian aerial targets overnight, impacts at 36 locations

Ukrainian air defense forces, as of 08:00 on Thursday, shot down and suppressed 131 enemy targets during a massive nighttime attack by Russian forces, with Kyiv, Zaporizhia, and Odesa regions being the main directions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"On the night of September 17 (starting from 18:00 on September 16), the enemy attacked with: Onyx anti-ship missiles from Russia's Kursk region; Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Bryansk and Voronezh regions; four Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from the waters of the Caspian Sea; 10 Banderol/Dan-T targets from the airspace of the Sea of Azov basin; and 157 Shahed-type strike UAVs (more than half of them jet-powered) and Parodiya-type decoy drones," the report stated.

According to preliminary data, air defense destroyed and neutralized seven Banderol/Dan-T targets, as well as 124 Shahed, Gerbera, and other modification drones.

At the same time, impacts of enemy missiles and strike drones were recorded at 36 locations, along with falling debris from intercepted targets at five locations.