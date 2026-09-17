Enemy attacks on Sumy region kill 1, injure 15 – police

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes across Sumy region, the regional police department reported on Telegram on Thursday morning.

"A 64-year-old man was killed in Sumy community as a result of guided aerial bomb strikes. Men aged 73, 69, 64, 50, 50, and 37, women aged 76 and 69, as well as a 14-year-old boy and girl, sustained bodily injuries. In addition, a 40-year-old man was wounded in a UAV attack," the report reads.

According to law enforcement, a 30-year-old man was injured by a drone strike in the Sadivska community, and three women aged 78, 71, and 56 were wounded in an enemy drone attack in Hutir-Mykhailivska community.

Additionally, a 60-year-old man who was wounded during an enemy UAV attack on September 15 in Seredyna-Buda community sought medical assistance.

Police investigators have launched criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war.