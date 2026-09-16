Over 56,000 subscribers left without electricity in Kryvyi Rih due to substation accident – regional administration head

Over 56,000 subscribers have been left without electricity in the city of Kryvyi Rih due to an accident at a substation, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Power engineers immediately got to work. Most consumers have already been reconnected via backup schemes. Nearly 20,000 subscribers are currently receiving electricity according to schedules," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He indicated that specialists plan to restore regular power supply by the end of the day.