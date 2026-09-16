Draft state budget 2027 proposes 18% increase in Veterans Affairs Ministry funding

The draft state budget for 2027 provides for a UAH 3.2 billion, or 17.8%, increase in funding for the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs compared to 2026.

According to Bill No. 16000 of September 15, which approves the 2027 draft state budget, UAH 20.8 billion is allocated for funding the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, of which: leadership and administration of veterans' affairs – UAH 316.2 million; measures to support and assist war veterans, their family members, and the families of those killed in action – UAH 7.5 billion; funding for the operations of enterprises, institutions, and organizations under the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs – UAH 1.4 billion; implementation of a public investment project for the creation and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery – UAH 1.1 billion; a subvention for the payment of monetary compensation for housing to which veterans are entitled – UAH 6.9 billion; a subvention to support the work of specialists assisting war veterans and demobilized persons, as well as specific measures to support those who defended Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity – UAH 2.6 billion; a subsidy for the implementation of a public investment project to develop spaces for veterans – UAH 1.1 billion.

As previously reported, the 2026 state budget allocates UAH 17.7 billion in funding for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.