Nine injured in Sumy, incl two children – Emergency Service

The number of people injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on the city of Sumy on Wednesday rose to nine, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"One person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes, including two children. The attacks with guided bombs destroyed and damaged private residential buildings, outbuildings, and civilian vehicles," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

As previously reported earlier that day, Russian forces carried out strikes with guided bombs on three locations in Sumy community. Six people were reported injured, including a child. Later, a 63-year-old man who had sustained multiple shrapnel wounds died in the hospital.

Two residential buildings were destroyed at the sites of the strikes, and ten more were damaged. There was also damage to an educational institution and an industrial zone.