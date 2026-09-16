Russian aggression kills one, injures nine in Kherson region – prosecutor's office

One man was killed and nine others were wounded in Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling as of 17:30 on Wednesday, the regional prosecutor's office said.

"According to the investigation, on September 16, 2026, the Russian Federation's army once again attacked settlements in Kherson region with artillery and various types of drones. As of 17:30, it was reported that one person had been killed and nine others wounded as a result of the Russian aggression," the statement reads.

According to the office, at around 06:00, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV in Kherson – a 68-year-old man who was on the street sustained fatal injuries. Two people each were injured by enemy drones in Komyshany and Zelenivka, and another five in Kherson. Private homes, apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a hospital, a store, garages, and vehicles were damaged.