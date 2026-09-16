One person killed, another injured in Russian attack on Odesa – official

One person has been killed and another injured as a result of an enemy attack on Odesa, Head of the City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and "Odesa.Ofitsiino" Telegram channel have reported.

"Unfortunately, it has become known about a fatality as a result of the enemy attack," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Lysak, garages caught fire in one of the city's districts as a result of the attack, and cars and private houses were damaged.

According to "Odesa.Ofitsiino" Telegram channel, the enemy attack caused a fire and destruction over an area of 100 square meters, damaging 8 residential houses and completely destroying garages and cars. "Unfortunately, one person was killed and another was injured," the report stated.

An operational headquarters has been deployed at the scene. Municipal services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and help residents cover window and door openings with film and OSB boards.