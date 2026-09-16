Law enforcement conducts searches at Karnaukh, ex-deputy to Kravchenko – media

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) conducted searches on September 15 at the home of Lesia Karnaukh, former acting head of the State Tax Service (STS), Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its own sources in political circles.

"According to UP's sources, NABU and SAPO conducted a search at Karnaukh's home on September 15, the same day the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed her, coinciding with Kravchenko's departure from the country" – Ukrainska Pravda said in a report on its website Wednesday.

Ukrainska Pravda approached NABU and SAPO for comment, but both declined to comment on the information.

The investigative actions took place immediately after the official was dismissed.

The anti-corruption agencies are so far withholding official comment on the reasons for and results of the searches.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated Karnaukh's powers as acting head of the STS on September 14.

The Cabinet of Ministers had assigned Lesia Karnaukh as acting head of the STS on June 23, 2025. Prior to that, she served as deputy head of the service.