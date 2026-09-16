Ukraine expects Russia to provide list of facilities subject to potential energy truce – MFA spokesperson

If the Russian side is genuinely ready to establish an energy truce, it must join the work on the details of the ceasefire terms, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi has stated.

"Ukraine is ready for an energy truce. Moreover, Ukraine itself has proposed for quite a long time to establish such a ceasefire, which must be honest and fair and cover all necessary spheres of this potential ceasefire. If the Russians are also seriously ready for this, let them provide lists of facilities, let them clarify the details, we are waiting for this," Tykhyi said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Regarding Ukrainian facilities, he added that the Ukrainian side aims for a ceasefire regime in which the use of any type of weapon against all energy facilities will be prohibited.

"The President of Ukraine said this. Well, and the Russians, we are waiting, let them say how they see it," Tykhyi said.

He welcomed US efforts in achieving an energy truce and added that other countries are also conducting such work.

Tykhyi further noted that there is currently no new additional information about the possibility of new trilateral negotiations.

"There are the same signals that you have already heard about the general readiness, including that of the Russians, to hold a round of trilateral negotiations. Ukraine has never stood in the way of such negotiations. I remind you of our position – overall, we believe that a meeting at the leaders' level would be the most effective, because in Russia only one person decides the issues of war and peace, and that is Vladimir Putin. Therefore, if a meeting at the leaders' level were to take place, Ukraine is ready for any platforms, any neutral countries – of course, this is not Russia, not Belarus – to hold such a meeting. I think that such a meeting could genuinely bring results and an end to the war, which needs to be ended long ago," he explained.

"Ukraine is demonstrating absolute constructiveness and readiness for de-escalation, even in a time of war. We would like Russia to also demonstrate readiness for this de-escalation, and then I think all solutions can be found," Tykhyi summarized.

As reported, on September 14, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from strikes on energy sector facilities, and also linked the rise in global diesel fuel prices primarily to the war between the two countries.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side had proposed that partner countries secure such an agreement with Russia that would halt the destruction of critical infrastructure. On September 16, he stated that there is currently no agreement on an energy truce with Russia, while Ukraine remains ready for such a truce on the condition that Russian attacks on energy facilities cease.