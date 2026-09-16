MFA spokesperson confirms preparations under way for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy confirmed that Ukrainian and U.S. officials are working on preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The teams are indeed currently working on the possibility of such a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, as well as its agenda, to make it as substantive as possible. That's all I can say at this time," Tykhy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He added that, in addition to the meeting between the presidents, a large number of other events are planned, including meetings with U.S. congressional representatives, business circles, the Ukrainian community in the United States, and others, and urged that their importance not be downplayed.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump on September 21-23 in New York. The President of Ukraine expressed hope to discuss issues related to a maritime and energy truce, should the meeting take place.

"We are open to a maritime and energy truce. I intend to discuss all of this with the U.S. president. If it fits with his plans, and if I am able to fly to New York," Zelenskyy said.