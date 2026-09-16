HACC Appeals Chamber upholds pretrial measure for Kropyva

At a hearing on September 16, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered a pretrial measure against deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva.

"The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the investigating judge's decision dated September 6, 2026, regarding the application of a preventive measure against the former deputy head of a division within the Prosecutor General's Office. Thus, a pretrial measure in the form of pretrial detention, with the alternative of posting UAH 120 million in bail, has been imposed on the suspect. If bail is posted, the individual will be subject to the corresponding procedural obligations," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

As previously reported, on September 15, the HACC Appeals Chamber considered a pretrial measure for another defendant in the case, Kropyva's partner Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, in the form of pretrial detention with the alternative of a bail of UAH 20 million, and decided to leave the ruling unchanged.

The NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate – including apartments in the Carpathians – jewelry, and the deposit of funds into relatives' bank accounts. For its part, the PGO also stated its intention to assist with the investigation and announced the suspension of the official in question from his duties.