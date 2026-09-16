Zelenskyy: Win-win outcome no longer possible in Russia's war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a mutually beneficial outcome (win-win) is no longer possible in Russia's war against Ukraine due to massive loss of life.

"Between us speaking, let's be honest: in this war there can be no win-win. This is impossible, because human losses are too great. A win-win became impossible already on the first day of this war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBC News.

At the same time, the President stated that Vladimir Putin does not want specific territory, but the whole of Ukraine.

"He doesn't need kilometers. He needs Ukraine. He needs Ukraine to become part of Russia," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Putin wants to completely occupy Ukraine.

"And he will do it if we are not strong enough, if the world does not stand as a united front, or if I do not receive security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.